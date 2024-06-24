Open Menu

Physical Combat Training Launched For Effective Countering Of Arms Equipped Timber Mafia In KP

Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Physical combat training launched for effective countering of arms equipped timber mafia in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The Forest department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has introduced physical combat training for effective countering of arms wielding timber mafia in the province.

“Training has been launched and the first batch of around 300 forest guards are learning physical combat skills for preventing timber mafia who are mostly carrying lethal arms for their protection,” shared Tariq Shah, Commandant Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest school Abbotabad.

Talking to APP here on Monday, Tariq Shah said Forest department was already imparting physical training to its guards. However, need for combat training is felt while realizing intensity in arm attacks by timber mafia on foresters.

The one year long training has presently completed around two months and forest guards are trained about use of weapon and self protection in case of exchange of fire with timber mafia.

He said during the training, commando skills will also be imparted to forest guards for making them an effective Forest Protecting Force.

He expressed the hope that proper combat training and equipping of forest guards with weapons will send a strong message to timber mafia and help in protection of our forest.

Initially a batch of 300 forest guards will be provided training and after its completion future action plan will be chalked out.

It merits an insertion here that according to Global Forest Watch around 11,000 acres of tree cover has been lost in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from 2001 to 2022.

Amidst all this, officials and citizens have been reporting huge stocks of illegally cut timber stored at different locations in the province, while seeking anonymity because of reprisals from strong "timber-mafia".

Related Topics

Fire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Exchange Stocks All From Allied Rental Modarba Weapon

Recent Stories

Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Ser ..

Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Series

3 minutes ago
 Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal

1 hour ago
 Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most ..

Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most parts of country today

2 hours ago

SC conducts live-hearing on Sunni Ittehad Council’s reserved seats case

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024

5 hours ago
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals after beating USA

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

1 day ago
 Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior min ..

Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..

2 days ago
 Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various part ..

Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock

2 days ago
 Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer relig ..

Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan