Physical combat training launched for effective countering of arms equipped timber mafia in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The Forest department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has introduced physical combat training for effective countering of arms wielding timber mafia in the province.

“Training has been launched and the first batch of around 300 forest guards are learning physical combat skills for preventing timber mafia who are mostly carrying lethal arms for their protection,” shared Tariq Shah, Commandant Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest school Abbotabad.

Talking to APP here on Monday, Tariq Shah said Forest department was already imparting physical training to its guards. However, need for combat training is felt while realizing intensity in arm attacks by timber mafia on foresters.

The one year long training has presently completed around two months and forest guards are trained about use of weapon and self protection in case of exchange of fire with timber mafia.

He said during the training, commando skills will also be imparted to forest guards for making them an effective Forest Protecting Force.

He expressed the hope that proper combat training and equipping of forest guards with weapons will send a strong message to timber mafia and help in protection of our forest.

Initially a batch of 300 forest guards will be provided training and after its completion future action plan will be chalked out.

It merits an insertion here that according to Global Forest Watch around 11,000 acres of tree cover has been lost in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from 2001 to 2022.

Amidst all this, officials and citizens have been reporting huge stocks of illegally cut timber stored at different locations in the province, while seeking anonymity because of reprisals from strong "timber-mafia".