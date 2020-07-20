Physical exercise leads towards positivity: Project Director Sports KPK

Sports and physical activities can lead the minds of inmates towards positivity said Project Director Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhaw on Monday while announcing to establish the Open Air Gym in central jail Peshawar to inculcate healthy hobbies in prisoners

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Sports and physical activities can lead the minds of inmates towards positivity said Project Director Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhaw on Monday while announcing to establish the Open Air Gym in central jail Peshawar to inculcate healthy hobbies in prisoners.

Talking to a private news channel he said open air gyms were commonly established in public recreational places but it was first time provided a place to prisoners to stay physically and mentally fit.

He stated sports department KP had taken many unprecedented steps to bring change in the unfortunate souls, so they would not commit crime again after getting acquittal from the court.

The KPK government had directed the concerned authorities to hold sports competitions among male and female prisoners,winners were bestowed with cash prizes, he mentioned.

The women with children were involved in different technical vocational programs so they could earn by their own, such jobs helped the imprisoned women to pass their time in a fruitful way, he further added.

The equipments for indoor games such as luddo, basket ball, table tennis were provided for the children of inmates, moreover the police department had arranged teachers to educate the children, he told.