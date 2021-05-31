Physical fitness test of rescuers conducted

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :A monthly physical fitness test of rescuers of Rescue-1122 was conducted at Khayaban-e-Iqbal Park Cantt Sialkot under the supervision of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal.

The DEO said that exercise was very important to keep the rescuers physically active. He expressed satisfaction over the physical fitness of the rescuers and urged the rescuers to perform their duties with enthusiasm.

