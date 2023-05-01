UrduPoint.com

Physical Inspection Of Islamabad Registered Vehicles Now Available In Other Cities

Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2023

Physical inspection of Islamabad registered vehicles now available in other cities

The Excise and Taxation Department of Islamabad has introduced a significant new service for vehicle owners registered in the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :The Excise and Taxation Department of Islamabad has introduced a significant new service for vehicle owners registered in the city.

In a press statement issued on Monday, the department declared that these owners will no longer be required to bring their vehicles to Islamabad for physical inspections during transfers.

According to a spokesperson for the Excise Department, physical inspections of vehicles bearing Islamabad license plates will now be conducted in four major cities in Punjab.

He stated that in the first phase, physical inspections has been initiated in Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, and Faisalabad while the same facility would also be launched in Karachi and Quetta soon.

The Excise staff in Islamabad has commenced regular training sessions for their counterparts in Punjab to facilitate the process, he added.

