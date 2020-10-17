UrduPoint.com
Physical, Mental Health Go Hand In Hand For Healthy Life: Health Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that physical health and mental health go hand in hand for a healthy life.

Addressing the Mental Health Conference 2020 organized by the Young Psychologists Association at Children Complex here on Saturday, she said that awareness on mental illnesses was of paramount importance.

The minister health said that It was extremely important to create awareness about mental illnesses as entire family of the such patient with mental illnesses suffered.

She said the government was taking all out measures for the rehabilitation of such patients at the Punjab Institute of Mental Health as the capacity of the Institute was being enhanced.

She informed that work on rehab of Alzheimer's and Dementia patients is underway for decades.

"Punjab is home to a large number of patients with mental illnesses," she said and added that counseling centers were being set up in districts of Punjab.

She appreciated the organizers for holding an event for awareness on mental illnesses.

Later, the minister distributed souvenirs among staff rendering outstanding services for rehabilitation of metal patients.

