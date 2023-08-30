Open Menu

Physical Remand Of 115 Accused Extended

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2023 | 10:24 PM

Physical remand of 115 accused extended

The court has extended physical remand of 115 accused involved in Jaranwala riots

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :The court has extended physical remand of 115 accused involved in Jaranwala riots.

Police spokesman Sub Inspector (SI) Naveed Ahmad said here on Wednesday that the police had registered various cases and nabbed 115 accused involved in Jaranwala riots.

They all were in police custody on physical remand and the police produced them in the competent court of law and requested for extension in their remand.

The court granted extension in the remand of 115 accused. The remand of the accused arrested in cases No.1260, 1262, 1263 of City Jaranwala police station and case No.467 of Lundianwala police station was extended up to September 01, 2023 whereas extension in the remand of the accused nabbed in case No.1261 of City Jaranwala police station was granted up to September 04, 2023, spokesman added.

