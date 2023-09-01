Open Menu

Physical Remand Of 83 Jaranwala Accused Extended Till Sept 9

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Physical remand of 83 Jaranwala accused extended till Sept 9

The court Friday granted extension in physical remand of 83 accused arrested in Jaranwala riots cases till Sept 9, 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :The court Friday granted extension in physical remand of 83 accused arrested in Jaranwala riots cases till Sept 9, 2023.

A police spokesman, Sub-Inspector (SI) Naveed Ahmad, said here on Friday that the police had arrested 83 accused in different cases including in FIR No 1260, 1262, 1263 of City Jaranwala police and 467 of Lundianwala police station and presented them in the competent court of law.

The accused were already in the police custody on physical remand while the police also requested the court to extend their remand further so that thorough investigation could be completed purely on merit.

Therefore, the judge granted extension in physical remand of the accused, he added.

Related Topics

Riots Police Police Station Jaranwala FIR Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan asks India to give access to Gilani famil ..

Pakistan asks India to give access to Gilani family for his final resting place

4 minutes ago
 CPWB chairperson for joint efforts to end child la ..

CPWB chairperson for joint efforts to end child labour

6 minutes ago
 Dacoity case solved, looted valuables of worth Rs ..

Dacoity case solved, looted valuables of worth Rs 28.3 m recovered

6 minutes ago
 PSX turns around, gains 310 points

PSX turns around, gains 310 points

6 minutes ago
 New U.S. Consul General assumes charge in Peshawar ..

New U.S. Consul General assumes charge in Peshawar

6 minutes ago
 18 brick kilns sealed over using old technology

18 brick kilns sealed over using old technology

6 minutes ago
Medical camps set up for devotees in Bhit Shah

Medical camps set up for devotees in Bhit Shah

15 minutes ago
 Cord recovered from Quran desecration accused

Cord recovered from Quran desecration accused

15 minutes ago
 Robber gang busted, two held

Robber gang busted, two held

15 minutes ago
 Leopard spotted in QAU, varsity warns students, fa ..

Leopard spotted in QAU, varsity warns students, faculty to be watchful

15 minutes ago
 District admin prioritizes rural residents' concer ..

District admin prioritizes rural residents' concerns through Khuli Kutcheries: D ..

19 minutes ago
 Father, son killed over property dispute

Father, son killed over property dispute

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan