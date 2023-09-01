Physical remand of 83 Jaranwala accused extended till Sept 9

The court Friday granted extension in physical remand of 83 accused arrested in Jaranwala riots cases till Sept 9, 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :The court Friday granted extension in physical remand of 83 accused arrested in Jaranwala riots cases till Sept 9, 2023.

A police spokesman, Sub-Inspector (SI) Naveed Ahmad, said here on Friday that the police had arrested 83 accused in different cases including in FIR No 1260, 1262, 1263 of City Jaranwala police and 467 of Lundianwala police station and presented them in the competent court of law.

The accused were already in the police custody on physical remand while the police also requested the court to extend their remand further so that thorough investigation could be completed purely on merit.

Therefore, the judge granted extension in physical remand of the accused, he added.