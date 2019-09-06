Physical remand of accused extended till Sep 13

An Accountability Court (AC) Friday extended the physical remand of former executive director Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Javaid Hussain till September 13, in fake accounts scam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Friday extended the physical remand of former executive director Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Javaid Hussain till September 13, in fake accounts scam.

Duty Judge Raja Jawad Abbas heard the case against accused, pertaining to allegedly facilitating the former president Asif Zardar in Park Lane State.

At the outset of hearing, National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s prosecutor apprised the court regarding the development in investigation process.

He prayed the court to grant further remand of the accused person.

At this point, the court accepted the request and extended thy physicalremand of accused Javaid Hussain.