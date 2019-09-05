UrduPoint.com
Physical Remand Of Accused Nadeed Altaf Extended Till Sep 11

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 03:19 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday extended the physical remand of accused Nadeed Altaf till September 11, in fake accounts case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday extended the physical remand of accused Nadeed Altaf till September 11, in fake accounts case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor apprised the duty judge Raja Jawad Abbas that the Chairman NAB had accepted the request of accused for plea bargain in the above case. He stated that the accused was ready to return the looted money and ready to become approver in the case.

The judge observed that it was not an emergency matter and it should be presented befor AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir hearing the main case.

He said AC-I judge's leave was going to end on September 11.

The Bureau on July 10, had arrested the three accused Ahsan, Altaf and Bilal Sheikh from Karachi. According to the NAB, Ahsan had allegedly planned a fraud in 2016. The accused with the connivance of Bilal and Altab had allegedly facilitated loan worth Rs 840 million to unnamed companies of Omni Group,

