Physical remand of Asif Zardari extended in fake bank accounts case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Accountability Court (AC) Islamabad has extended physical remand of former President Asif Ali Zardari for 8 days in fake bank accounts case.Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur were presented before AC Islamabad Thursday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th August, 2019) Accountability Court (AC) Islamabad has extended physical remand of former President Asif Ali Zardari for 8 days in fake bank accounts case.Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur were presented before AC Islamabad Thursday.The investigation officer told the court several new things have come to surface during the investigation.The judge inquired " have you noted down all in the diary what you are saying,The investigation officer said original documents and stamps have been recovered.

The investigation officer prayed the court to extend the remand of Asif Ali Zardari for 8 days.

He also sought extension in physical remand of Faryal Talpur.The remand of Faryal Talpur was extended only for one day.Latif Khosa counsel for Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur said extend the remand if it has to be extended. We have no objection over it.The court while extending physical remand of Asif Ali Zardari directed to present him again before it on August 16.