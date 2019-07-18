Physical remand of ED Karachi land dept extended in fake accounts scam

An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday extended the physical remand of former executive director Land Department Karachi Sajjad Abbasi till July 25, in an investigation pertaining to illegal allotment of a welfare plot

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday extended the physical remand of former executive director Land Department Karachi Sajjad Abbasi till July 25, in an investigation pertaining to illegal allotment of a welfare plot.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) produced the accused before Accountability Court-I Judge Muhammad Bashir and apprised the court regarding progress in investigation regarding the case which connected with the fake accounts scam.

During the outset of hearing, the NAB prosecutor pleaded before the court that there was need of further physical remand of the accused to precede investigation regarding the allegations.

The department wanted to recover more documents from the accused, he said.

However, the accused's counsel opposed the NAB request, adding that the prosecution had failed to find evidence against his client.

The court, however, granted NAB a further seven day physical remand of the accused and adjourned hearing of the case.

It may be mentioned here that Sajjad Abbasi had been arrested by NAB after an interim bail plea had been rejected by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).