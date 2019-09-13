Physical remand of former SECP official extended

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An Accountability Court (AC) Friday extended the physical remand of former executive director Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Javed Hussain in a case pertaining to facilitating ex-president Asif Zardari in Park Lane Estate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Friday extended the physical remand of former executive director Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Javed Hussain in a case pertaining to facilitating ex-president Asif Zardari in Park Lane Estate.

The accused was produced before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on ending of his physical remand time.

During the course of proceeding, the NAB investigation officer updated the judge regarding the development in investigation process from Javed Hussain.

He informed the court that the accused had concealed the facts regarding Park Lane Company.

He said that the accused also accepted the resignation of Zardari from this company in back dates.

He prayed the court to grant further physical remand of the former ED SECPwhich was accepted by the court.