Physical remand of Khursheed Shah extended till Oct 21

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur on Tuesday produced Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah before an accountability court after completion of his physical remand

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) : The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur on Tuesday produced Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah before an accountability court after completion of his physical remand.

The court extended his physical remand till October 21 in owning assets beyond means case.The anti-corruption watchdog on July 31 approved the inquiry against him. On October 1,Shah was remanded in NAB custody for 13 days.

Local administration stepped up security and a large contingent of police was deployed on a road leading to the court building.