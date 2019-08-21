UrduPoint.com
Physical Remand Of Maryam Nawaz, Yousuf Abbas Extended For 14 Days In Chaudhry Sugar Mills Case

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 46 seconds ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 12:43 PM

Physical remand of Maryam Nawaz, Yousuf Abbas extended for 14 days in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

Accountability Court (AC) has extended 14 days physical remand in respect of Maryam Nawaz and Yousuf Abbas in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st August, 2019) Accountability Court (AC) has extended 14 days physical remand in respect of Maryam Nawaz and Yousuf Abbas in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.The court has ordered that the accused be presented before it on September 04.Duty Judge Naeem Arshid of AC took up the case for hearing Wednesday.

Sources said that several questions were asked from Maryam Nawaz during investigation but she gave no reply to any question.

She was asked why the money was transferred into her account and she replied she did not know about it. She also told nothing about transfer of shares of Chaudhry Sugar Mills.The AC has extended judicial remand of Aftab Mehmood, Qasim Mehmood and Fazal Dad alleged front men of Hamza Shahbaz and Suleman Shahbaz for 14 days.

The court has also ordered to present them before it on September 03.

