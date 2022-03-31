UrduPoint.com

Physical Remand Of President PPP-AJK Extended For Another Day

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2022 | 07:21 PM

Physical remand of president PPP-AJK extended for another day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Judicial Magistrate Mian Maqsood Anjum on Thursday extended the physical remand of Chairman Jammu & Kashmir Cooperative Housing Society (JKCHS), and President Pakistan Peoples Party Azad Kashmir (PPP-AJK) Chaudhry Mohammad Yasin for one more day.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had got Yasin's one-day physical remand on March 30 after arresting him a day earlier for his nomination in a case pertaining to illegal allotment and excess and bogus land cases in the JKCHS.

During the hearing, FIA's Assistant Director (legal) Jawad Shah told the court that the accused had confessed to signing the society's files.

He requested the court to extend the remand of the accused for one more day as the agency wanted to ascertain from where the amount of Rs.27.6 million came and who was exploited while making this money.

However, Yasin's lawyer requested the court to send his client to jail on judicial remand. "My client is a politician who has a lot of responsibilities to fulfill," he added.

The court turned down his request and sent the accused on one-day physical remand to the FIA custody.

