Physical Remand Of Three Accused Extended

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 04:17 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday extended physical remand of three accused till July 31, in fake accounts case

The three accused including Khursheed Anwar Jamali, Syed Arif Ali and Syed Asif Mehmood had submitted applications to chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for plea bargain.

The three accused including Khursheed Anwar Jamali, Syed Arif Ali and Syed Asif Mehmood had submitted applications to chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for plea bargain.

The NAB officials produced the accused before the judge and informed him that the accused were ready to return the embezzled money.

At this, Judge Muhammad Bashir asked about the status of the accused's applications.

The NAB investigation officer apprised the court that the applications were under process with the bureau. The report of two accused had been sent to the head quarter for approval, he said.

The court ordered NAB for early completion of process on applications and adjourned the case till next hearing.

The judge stated that it was the last time, the court extending physical remand of the accused persons.

