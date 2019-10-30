UrduPoint.com
Wed 30th October 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday extended physical remand of Public Works Department (PWD)'s ex-chief admin officer Mukhtar Badshah and a clerk Atif Malik for nine days in an investigation pertaining to illegal recruitment in the department.

NAB prosecutor informed the court that the accused had informed the investigation team that all domicile for the illegal recruitment were prepared on the direction of former housing minister Akram Durrani and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa deputy commissioner Rehmatullah.

The two accused were produced before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir after ending of their physical remand time.

During outset of the hearing, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s prosecutor apprised the court regarding the investigation development.

He prayed the court to grant further 14-day remand of the two accused.

The defense lawyer opposed the NAB's request and pleaded that the employees who were recruited had domicile of Islamabad.

He said his client had no role in issuance of 58 domiciles. He said his client had no signatures on domiciles.

He questioned that what the investigation NAB had conducted during last 14 days.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court extended the physical remand of the two accused for nine days and adjourned the hearing.

