Physical remanded granted in Farha Gogi plot case

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Judicial Magistrate Shabbir Hussain Mohal has granted two-day physical remand of former chief executive officer (CEO) Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC), Rana Yousuf, and Secretary Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Committee Maqsood Ahmad, in Farha Gogi plot case.

A spokesman for the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Faisalabad Region said on Saturday that the police arrested the former CEO FIEDMC and Secretary SEZ Committee on the charge of illegal allotment of 10-acre plot to Farha Gogi and her mother's company in SEZ Faisalabad in October 2021, during the tenure of previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The market value of the plot was Rs 600 million, and it was supposed to be allotted to a company which had the assets of Rs 2 billion.

But the former CEO FIEDMC Rana Yousuf and Secretary SEZ Committee Maqsood Ahmad allotted the plot to Farha Gogi's company only against Rs 83 million on the fake guarantee of her spouse Ahsan Jameel.

The anti-corruption police registered a case against both the accused vide FIR No 19/2022 under sections 409 and 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and 5(2)47 of Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA), and presented them in the judicial magistrate court, who granted two-day physical remand of the accused.

A three-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) comprising Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Shehram Muzaffar, Deputy Director Sanaullah Hunjra and Assistant Director Umair Abbas Ranjha was investigating the case, he added.