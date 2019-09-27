UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Physical Test For Inspector In Tourism Department Next Month

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 07:47 PM

Physical test for Inspector in Tourism Department next month

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission has scheduled physical test for the post of Inspector (BPS-16) in Directorate of Tourism Department at KP-PSC Hall A on October 16 and 17th 2019 at 09.30 A.M

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission has scheduled physical test for the post of Inspector (BPS-16) in Directorate of Tourism Department at KP-PSC Hall A on October 16 and 17th 2019 at 09.30 A.M.

Call-up notices to the concerned candidates have been issued.

The candidates can download their letters from official website www.kppsc.gov.pk.

For any query they can contact on Phone No. 091-9213563/9212897/9214131 or personal visit to the Commission office at 2-Fort Road Peshawar Cantt: before the test, said a notification issued by the by Controller Examination Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission Peshawar here on Friday.

Related Topics

Peshawar Visit Road October KPPSC 2019 Post From

Recent Stories

America's Jastrab strikes cycling world gold

4 minutes ago

HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 – Special Edition Rakes in ..

31 minutes ago

Egypt votes for Salah as world best player ruled o ..

4 minutes ago

Fatima Jinnah Women University holds walk on dengu ..

4 minutes ago

DPO has suspended SHO

9 minutes ago

RTI awards ceremony held

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.