Physical test for Inspector in Tourism Department next month

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission has scheduled physical test for the post of Inspector (BPS-16) in Directorate of Tourism Department at KP-PSC Hall A on October 16 and 17th 2019 at 09.30 A.M

Call-up notices to the concerned candidates have been issued.

The candidates can download their letters from official website www.kppsc.gov.pk.

For any query they can contact on Phone No. 091-9213563/9212897/9214131 or personal visit to the Commission office at 2-Fort Road Peshawar Cantt: before the test, said a notification issued by the by Controller Examination Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission Peshawar here on Friday.