Physical Test Of Rescue-1122 Officials Arranged

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 05, 2022 | 05:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service department arranged physical test of officials of Rescue-1122, here on Saturday.

District Emergency Officer Ehtisham Wahla said that physical test was imperative to keep rescue officials fit to deal with emergencies and natural calamities.

In this connection, one-mile race was also arranged, along with other exercises, he added.

Emergency Officer Operations Muhammad Tariq supervised the physical test while all Rescue-1122 officials took part in it, he added.

