Physical Test Schedule For Police Recruitment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 05:23 PM

Physical test schedule for police recruitment

The physical test schedule for recruitment of constables and lady constables in the Police Department, Punjab Highway Patrol and Special Protection Unit

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :The physical test schedule for recruitment of constables and lady constables in the Police Department, Punjab Highway Patrol and Special Protection Unit.

A spokesman for the Police Department said on Saturday that the physical test would be held on Feb 8 to 11, 2021 and the candidates were advised to reach the Police Lines at 7am while wearing face-masks, as the corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) would be implemented strictly.

Roll numbers have already been issued to the candidates and they should come to the test center on their turn, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

