Physical Tests For Recruitment In PERA Continue

Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2025 | 08:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The physical tests for recruitment in the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority continued on the third day.

Around 6,000 constables, lady constables and drivers are being recruited for the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA).

The spokesperson for Punjab Police said that, in Lahore and various districts, candidates' height and chest measurements, as well as running tests, are being conducted.

A large number of female candidates also participated in the running test. Under the supervision of senior officers on the respective district recruitment boards, the physical tests for candidates are being conducted.

Young candidates who meet the prescribed rules, regulations, and merit will be inducted into the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority.

