Physical Theater Workshop "Transcending Technique" Organized

September 13, 2023

"Pakistan Theater Festival" by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi is going on where various plays are being presented on a daily basis, and a series of training workshops by international theatre groups in the festival has also been started

The first theatre workshop titled "Transcending Technique" was organized by the American physical theatre group Uplift.

In the workshop, members of the American theatre group Uplift, Hannah Gaff, Juliana Frick and Nicolette Routhier, taught students various training techniques for physical theatre.

In how the body is prepared, the American instructors show great skill.

The theatre workshop had a large number of young people who benefited from the expertise of the American group.

