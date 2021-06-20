Physical Therapists stage rally for formation of separate council

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :The Physical Therapist Community on Sunday staged a protest rally against inclusion of physical therapy into Allied Health Science Council and demanded for the formation of a separate council.

A rally led by Dr. Babar Ali, Dr. Qasim Soomro, Sindhu Nawaz Ghanghro, Dr.

Atif Hatar and others was taken out from the old campus of the Sindh University to Hyderabad press club and demanded reversal of the decision.

They said that the decision for making physical therapy as part of the Allied Health Sciences Council was unjust as doctor of physical therapy was one of the parts of the health sector.

Government should establish the Pakistan Physical Therapy Council so that protection could be provided to them, they said and warned that if their demand was not accepted they would launch a protest movement in the country.