Physical therapy, paramedical institutes to be set up in Kohat: Zia Ullah Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ):Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology (IT) Zia Ullah Bangash Wednesday said that physical therapy and paramedical institutes would be established in Kohat with the special support of Khyber Medical University (KMU) during the current academic session.

He said all the requirements for making the nursing school as a college would be fulfilled on priority added that the provincial government will utilize all possible resources to make Khyber Medical University (KMU), Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) and KMU-Institute of Dental Sciences (KIDS) as best medical and dental institutions of the country.

He expressed these views while addressing a high level meeting held to discuss issues pertaining to KIMS, KIDS and establishment of Physical Therapy and Paramedical Institutes at Kohat.

On the occasion, KMU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq, Principal KIMS Prof. Dr. Lal Mohammad Khattak, Principal KIDS Prof. Dr. Siddique Aslam and other concerned officials of KMU were also present.

The meeting was informed that construction work of new buildings for KIMS and KIDS in Kohat worth Rs 2197 million was in final stages.

It was revealed that only Rs 200 million had been allocated for this project in the current fiscal year which is a hurdle in way of completion of these projects.

It was also disclosed that completion of such projects needed Rs 500 million.

Bangash assured the meeting that not only the issue of required Rs 500 million but other long pending issue of declaring KDA and LMH as teaching hospitals and review of the MoU between KMU and health department would be discussed in a special meeting with the concerned authorities to ensure availability of funds in this regard.

He maintained that he would soon meet the concerned officials of WAPDA and Public Health to provide electricity and water facilities on emergency basis to functional Girls Hostel in the new building of KIMS and KIDS.

He said his mission was to develop and provide health and education facilities to the people of Kohat and negligence will be not be tolerated in this regard, he added.

He said that KMU has made remarkable progress in various fields of medicine in a short span of 12 years and it was expected that this journey of progress and achievements under the leadership of the present young Vice Chancellor would continue, he added.