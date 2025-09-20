Open Menu

Physical Verification, Geo-tagging Of Wheat Stocks Initiated In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2025 | 08:50 PM

Physical verification, geo-tagging of wheat stocks initiated in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) The Department of price Control and Commodities Management has launched

physical verification and geo-tagging of wheat stocks stored in warehouses

across the province for the first time.

On the directives of Secretary Price Control Dr Kiran Khurshid, a four-member monitoring

committee has been constituted through a formal notification.

The committee will

be headed by Deputy Secretary Development and Budget, Shaza Rehman.

According to a department spokesperson, the committee will collect stock data from all districts

of Punjab in collaboration with Para Force and the food Directorate.

The spokesperson added that, in line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the

Monitoring Wing of the department has also commenced its operations.

