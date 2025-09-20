Physical Verification, Geo-tagging Of Wheat Stocks Initiated In Punjab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2025 | 08:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) The Department of price Control and Commodities Management has launched
physical verification and geo-tagging of wheat stocks stored in warehouses
across the province for the first time.
On the directives of Secretary Price Control Dr Kiran Khurshid, a four-member monitoring
committee has been constituted through a formal notification.
The committee will
be headed by Deputy Secretary Development and Budget, Shaza Rehman.
According to a department spokesperson, the committee will collect stock data from all districts
of Punjab in collaboration with Para Force and the food Directorate.
The spokesperson added that, in line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the
Monitoring Wing of the department has also commenced its operations.
Recent Stories
Gold prices witness increase in Pakistan
President Zardari visits historic Eidgah Mosque in China’s Kashgar
Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed in Afghanistan
Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gang
Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people in Punjab
Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded the official title of "Guardian ..
Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion Emirati talent
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..
Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away
Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with paid demand notices
Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web
UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading role in crisis resolution, sta ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Intl Buddhist delegation visits Badshahi mosque1 minute ago
-
Physical verification, geo-tagging of wheat stocks initiated in Punjab1 minute ago
-
Geneva seminar urges UNCHR to take cognizance of the Indian government’s nefarious move of alterin ..1 minute ago
-
Ambassador Qureshi, Pakistani delegation discuss ways to facilitate exporters1 minute ago
-
Martyred Naib Subedar Jawad laid to rest with full military honors1 minute ago
-
Punjab Police cracks down on drug peddlers in Chiniot2 minutes ago
-
Family of four killed in dumper truck accident in Mirpurkhas2 minutes ago
-
AJK Legislature lauds signing of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia mutual defense agreement11 minutes ago
-
Pak-Saudi Defence Pact a historic milestone for regional security, Muslim unity: Danyal Ch11 minutes ago
-
Man brutally murdered in Race Course area12 minutes ago
-
Rana Sanaullah highlights Pak-Saudi defence pact, economic recovery21 minutes ago
-
Shujaat elected chairman Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation21 minutes ago