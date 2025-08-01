Physically challenged student given cash prize for performance in matric exams

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud has given a cash prize to a physically challenged student, Sudais Ahmad, for achieving position in Matric examination.

Commissioner Peshawar Division who is also chairman of Peshawar board arranged a ceremony for the student and gave him electric wheel chair and cash prize to the student.

Member Provincial Assembly, Laiq Muhammad Khan also gave cash prize of Rs 50000 to the student for his courage and effort.

It is worth mentioning that Sudais Ahmad who is son of a rickshaw driver is without both hands and a foot. He achieved significant numbers in matriculation examination despite his disability.