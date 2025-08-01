Open Menu

Physically Challenged Student Given Cash Prize For Performance In Matric Exams

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Physically challenged student given cash prize for performance in matric exams

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud has given a cash prize to a physically challenged student, Sudais Ahmad, for achieving position in Matric examination.

Commissioner Peshawar Division who is also chairman of Peshawar board arranged a ceremony for the student and gave him electric wheel chair and cash prize to the student.

Member Provincial Assembly, Laiq Muhammad Khan also gave cash prize of Rs 50000 to the student for his courage and effort.

It is worth mentioning that Sudais Ahmad who is son of a rickshaw driver is without both hands and a foot. He achieved significant numbers in matriculation examination despite his disability.

Recent Stories

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

6 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

8 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

9 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

9 hours ago
 27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 ..

27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs

9 hours ago
 ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seize ..

ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..

9 hours ago
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari t ..

Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence

9 hours ago
 Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton ..

Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities

9 hours ago
 Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedent ..

Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF

10 hours ago
 PFA takes action against substandard food in Chini ..

PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot

10 hours ago
 Govt. always open to dialogue for national interes ..

Govt. always open to dialogue for national interest: Talal Chaudhry

10 hours ago
 Haroon Akhtar reviews NFC operational performance

Haroon Akhtar reviews NFC operational performance

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan