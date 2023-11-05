Physiotherapy centre at Dolphin Police HQs becomes operational

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) A Physiotherapy centre became operational at Dolphin Police headquarters, Walton, here on Sunday.

It would provide facilitation to Dolphin personnel, a spokesperson told APP here.

Centre head Physiotherapist Muhammad Irfan said that qualified physiotherapists would be present at the centre round-the-clock. He said physiotherapy would help patients get relief from pain of osteoporosis and other body parts, and it would be possible to get rid of frozen shoulder and headache. It would provide help release tension.

He said that physiotherapy treatment to Dolphin personnel would help relieve pain, including soft tissues massage and stretching to relieve tension and spasm, joint mobilisations, corrective exercise, posture awareness, and advice on how to manage or overcome pain while performing Dolphins daily duties and activities.

To a query Irfan said that on the directions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, Punjab Police’s Welfare Branch was actively working for welfare of police employees.