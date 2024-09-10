Open Menu

Physiotherapy Part And Parcel Of Modern Medical Science: Dr. Ilyas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Physiotherapy part and parcel of modern medical science: Dr. Ilyas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) In order to mark the World Physiotherapy Day, the College of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (CPMR) on Tuesday organized one day seminar at Paraplegic Center Peshawar (PCP) focusing on the theme of low back pain management.

The seminar, held at CPMR Hall, was attended by senior physiotherapists, faculty members, staff and large number of physiotherapy students.

Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas Chief Executive PCP, addressed as chief guest wherein he asserted that physiotherapy is essential component of modern medical sciences, enabling millions of physically disabled individuals to recover without the use of medicine. He stressed that many people suffering from spinal cord injuries and various forms of back pain can only find relief through physiotherapy, rather than relying on medicines. Dr. Ilyas also pointed out that without proper treatment, these individuals would otherwise remain a burden on their families and society.

Dr. Amir Zeb, Director Rehabilitation, emphasized that 619 million people worldwide suffer from back pain, significantly reducing national productivity.

He noted with concern that this issue is increasingly becoming a major concern, particularly in developing countries like Pakistan.

Dr. Muhammad Ilyas and Dr. Amir Zeb urged the students to focus on mastering all aspects of physiotherapy, pursuing research and harnessing their creative potential to advance this vital field, in line with the goals of World Physical Therapy Day.

Earlier, senior physiotherapist Dr. Rafiq Bacha of Special education Complex Hayatabad presented his research paper, offering practical demonstrations on the rehabilitation of patients with various back pain issues.

Students of CMPR presented a thought provoking tableau, highlighting the importance of physiotherapy and preventing back pain. The tableau underscored the need to avoid taking physically disabled individuals to false faith healers or quacks, but instead bring them to the Paraplegic Center for proper rehabilitation.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar World Education All From Million

Recent Stories

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

2 hours ago
 Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘D ..

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..

2 hours ago
 Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Onl ..

Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..

4 hours ago
 PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Af ..

PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League

5 hours ago
 Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Do ..

Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..

5 hours ago
Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during pre ..

Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation

6 hours ago
 IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected ..

Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..

7 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours inco ..

KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan