Physiotherapy provides treatment to several diseases: Expert

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Physiotherapist at Sir Sadique Civil Hospital, Dr. Tariq Malik on Thursday said that physiotherapy could provide treatment for several diseases.

Talking to media persons here, he said that physiotherapy could provide treatment to several diseases including paralysis, back pain, neck pain, frozen shoulders, joint pain, pain after giving birth to a child, disabled persons and bone pain.

He said that physiotherapy also provided assistance to arthopedic surgery by decreasing pain of the patients.

He urged the patients to avoid oil massage in case they suffered from paralysis.

"In case of suffering from paralysis, people should visit a physiotherapy instead getting oil massage," he said.