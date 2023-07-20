Open Menu

Physiotherapy Provides Treatment To Several Diseases: Expert

Sumaira FH Published July 20, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Physiotherapy provides treatment to several diseases: Expert

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Physiotherapist at Sir Sadique Civil Hospital, Dr. Tariq Malik on Thursday said that physiotherapy could provide treatment for several diseases.

Talking to media persons here, he said that physiotherapy could provide treatment to several diseases including paralysis, back pain, neck pain, frozen shoulders, joint pain, pain after giving birth to a child, disabled persons and bone pain.

He said that physiotherapy also provided assistance to arthopedic surgery by decreasing pain of the patients.

He urged the patients to avoid oil massage in case they suffered from paralysis.

"In case of suffering from paralysis, people should visit a physiotherapy instead getting oil massage," he said.

Related Topics

Oil Visit Media From

Recent Stories

Turkiye&#039;s First Lady visits Sheikh Zayed Gran ..

Turkiye&#039;s First Lady visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

41 minutes ago
 Accountability court acquits PM Shehbaz, his son H ..

Accountability court acquits PM Shehbaz, his son Hamza in money laundering case

1 hour ago
 Death toll in Khyber suicide attack rises to two

Death toll in Khyber suicide attack rises to two

1 hour ago
 DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with Sou ..

DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with South Asia

3 hours ago
 Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over ..

Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over Holy Quran desecration

4 hours ago
 Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day ..

Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day visit

5 hours ago
Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

7 hours ago
 UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher educati ..

UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher education and scientfic research

14 hours ago
 EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme ..

EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme reaches over 6,700 school stud ..

15 hours ago
 Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan