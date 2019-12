P&I director calls on Overseas Pakistanis Commission vice chairperson

Passport and Immigration (P&I) Director Fayyaz Hussain called on Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Vice Chairperson Ch Waseem Akhtar on Wednesday and discussed matters of overseas Pakistanis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Passport and Immigration (P&I) Director Fayyaz Hussain called on Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Vice Chairperson Ch Waseem Akhtar on Wednesday and discussed matters of overseas Pakistanis.

Commissioner OPC Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari was also present.

On this occasion, Waseem Akhtar said all out efforts were being made for disposal of complaints related to various departments and a comprehensive system had been evolved in that regard.