PIA 777 Aircraft Brings 14 Tonnes Safety Equipment: NDMA

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 01:31 PM

PIA 777 aircraft brings 14 tonnes safety equipment: NDMA

The first Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) 777 aircraft on Thursday arrived in Islamabad with 14 tonnes of safety equipment and protective gears from China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :The first Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) 777 aircraft on Thursday arrived in Islamabad with 14 tonnes of safety equipment and protective gears from China.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Spokesperson in statement informed that the consignment reached from China has brought100 thermal scanners and other personal protective equipment.

"There are a to around 9 million masks, 60,000 eyeglasses and over 3,300 safety suits in personal protective equipment," he said.

Besides, two and a half million gloves, thermometers and other temperature gauging devices were also included in the equipment.

