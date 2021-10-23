UrduPoint.com

PIA Acquires Another Dry Leased Airbus-320

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 05:40 PM

PIA acquires another dry leased Airbus-320

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Saturday announced acquiring another dry leased Airbus-320 that reached Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) for induction in the national flag-carrier's fleet in the next few days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Saturday announced acquiring another dry leased Airbus-320 that reached Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) for induction in the national flag-carrier's fleet in the next few days.

"It is the second aircraft, acquired on a six-year dry lease, during the current year, which has arrived Islamabad from French city of Perpignan via Egypt," a PIA spokesman said in a press statement.

He said three weeks ago, the PIA had also acquired an aeroplane and made it part of the regular flight operations. With the arrival of the second dry leased aircraft, the number of newly inducted airplanes in the PIA fleet, under the present management, stood at three.

The spokesman said now the PIA would be operating with overall 11 airbuses which would help it generate more revenue.

As per the PIA business plan, he said, more aircraft would be inducted in the national flag-carrier's fleet in the coming days.

PIA's Chief Executive Officer Air Marshal Arshad Malik has thanked Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan and the Ministry of Finance for their cooperation in procuring the aircraft.

He said the acquisition of new and improved aircraft would significantly increase the productivity of PIA, adding the national flag-carrier had recently improved its operational and safety standards as per best international practices.

Related Topics

Islamabad Business Egypt Perpignan From Best PIA Airport

Recent Stories

SBA to host National Libraries Summit on 8th Novem ..

SBA to host National Libraries Summit on 8th November

48 seconds ago
 CM Murad Ali Shah organizes Jashan-e-Eid Milad-un- ..

CM Murad Ali Shah organizes Jashan-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW)

6 minutes ago
 Change lifestyle, eating habits to avoid diabetes: ..

Change lifestyle, eating habits to avoid diabetes: FJMU VC

6 minutes ago
 GU VC rejects baseless propaganda against varsity

GU VC rejects baseless propaganda against varsity

6 minutes ago
 SACM Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar directs officials to ..

SACM Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar directs officials to complete projects within stipu ..

6 minutes ago
 A seminar on Breast Cancer awareness was held at t ..

A seminar on Breast Cancer awareness was held at the Arts Council of Pakistan Ka ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.