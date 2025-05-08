Open Menu

PIA Advises Travelers To Contact Before Reaching Airports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2025 | 01:50 PM

PIA advises travelers to contact before reaching airports

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Due to the prevailing security situation in the country, flight operations across Pakistan have been adversely affected, leading to disruptions and delays on several routes, travelers were strongly advised to contact the PIA Call Centre or visit the official website prior to arriving at the airports.

According to a spokesperson of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), citizen should receive the latest information about their flights before reaching to the flying fields.

In the interest of air safety, certain air routes have been temporarily restricted as a precautionary measure.

These proactive limitations were intended to safeguard both national airline assets and the well-being of passengers.

Authorities urged travelers to remain mindful of the sensitive nature of the situation and to cooperate fully with airline staff during this time.

To assist passengers, PIA was reaching out via its call center to inform travelers on their registered contact numbers regarding flight updates and possible changes.

Passengers whose flights were diverted were being fully accommodated by PIA, including arrangements for meals and lodging where necessary, the spokesperson added.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025

5 hours ago
 3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Ra ..

3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi

14 hours ago
 Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with P ..

Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army

14 hours ago
 India started misadventure, Pakistan will end deci ..

India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq

14 hours ago
 Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with A ..

Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces

14 hours ago
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM D ..

OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..

14 hours ago
 Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared

Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared

14 hours ago
 National Judicial Automation Committee resolves di ..

National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..

15 hours ago
 PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency sit ..

PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation

15 hours ago
 PPP organized protest against Indian aggression

PPP organized protest against Indian aggression

15 hours ago
 Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakis ..

Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan