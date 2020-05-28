The Cockpit Voice Recorder of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) airbus A320 has been found from rubble of the plane crash site here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :The Cockpit Voice Recorder of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) airbus A320 has been found from rubble of the plane crash site here on Thursday.

PIA in a twitter message has confirmed that the Cockpit Voice Recorder has been found and it has been handed over to the Aircraft Accident Investigation board (AAIB).

'PK 8303 AP BLD Cockpit Voice Recorder has been found from the debris and handed over to AAIB team,' the twitter message reads.

PIA has said that the voice recorder will be a key component in the Air CrashInvestigation.

'PIA teams were searching extensively for CVR aided by Airbus Team,' PIA adds.