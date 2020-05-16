UrduPoint.com
PIA Aircraft Carrying 20 Tons Medical Equipment Arrives

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 10:00 PM

Another aircraft carrying 20 tons medical supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) arrived here in the federal capital on Saturday from China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Another aircraft carrying 20 tons medical supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) arrived here in the Federal capital on Saturday from China.

A spokesman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said the aircraft, eighth in a series of consignments,has arrived from Beijing.

The equipment included 99 ventilators and 260,000 N-95 masks, have arrived Islamabad by an aircraft of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Meanwhile, the medical equipment including six ventilators, 300 protective suits and 600 protective goggles, 7,000 N-95 masks and 6,000 surgical masks have also been arrived in the same flight.These safety equipment , procured by National Disaster Risk Management Authority (NDRMF) from China , were being transported here by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircrafts.

