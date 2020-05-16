PIA aircraft carrying 20 tons medical equipment arrives

Another aircraft carrying 20 tons medical supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) arrived here in the federal capital on Saturday from China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Another aircraft carrying 20 tons medical supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) arrived here in the Federal capital on Saturday from China.

A spokesman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said the aircraft, eighth in a series of consignments,has arrived from Beijing.

The equipment included 99 ventilators and 260,000 N-95 masks, have arrived Islamabad by an aircraft of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Meanwhile, the medical equipment including six ventilators, 300 protective suits and 600 protective goggles, 7,000 N-95 masks and 6,000 surgical masks have also been arrived in the same flight.These safety equipment , procured by National Disaster Risk Management Authority (NDRMF) from China , were being transported here by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircrafts.