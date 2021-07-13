UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PIA Airlifts Another Two Million Doses Of Sinovac Vaccine From China To Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 08:26 PM

PIA airlifts another two million doses of Sinovac vaccine from China to Pakistan

A special plane of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has airlifted another batch of two million doses of Sinovac vaccines from Beijing Capital International Airport to Pakistan to help health authorities prevent and control Covid-19 pandemic in the country

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :A special plane of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has airlifted another batch of two million doses of Sinovac vaccines from Beijing Capital International Airport to Pakistan to help health authorities prevent and control Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

So far, 16.5 million doses of Sinovac and six million doses of Sinopharm have been transported from China to Pakistan, Qadir Bux Sangi, PIA Country Manager for China said on Tuesday.

Pakistan has been using mainly Chinese vaccines namely Sinopharm and Sinovac, although others are also available and so far around 20 million people have been vaccinated.

The government has run a massive vaccination drive across the country to achieve the target of providing 70 million doses of vaccines aimed at fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

It may be mentioned that Pakistani health authorities had launched a nationwide vaccination drive with around a million doses of Sinopharm vaccine donated by China, starting with older people and frontline healthcare workers, in March.

The drive began with a focus on the oldest people in the community, generally over the age of 80 and worked its way down.

Initially, the government had to deal with vaccination hesitancy and a shortage of vaccine supplies and had limited shots for people aged 30 or over. Now it is available for the people aged over 18 years.

Islamabad received the first COVID-19 vaccine consignment after a military aircraft transported it from Beijing on February 01, this year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage China Beijing February March May From Government PIA Million Airport

Recent Stories

NCOC for bringing back stuck Pakistanis in foreign ..

3 seconds ago

Tourism dept to restore historical Tulaja Fort

49 seconds ago

Dr Firdous pays tribute to Kashmiris on Kashmir Ma ..

50 seconds ago

Tarin lauds activation of CPEC JCC

53 seconds ago

Death Toll in Florida Condominium Building Collaps ..

4 minutes ago

ADAFSA issues two resolutions on violations and fi ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.