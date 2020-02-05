UrduPoint.com
PIA Airs Special Message, Documentary In Flights To Highlight Kashmir Cause

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 03:30 PM

PIA airs special message, documentary in flights to highlight Kashmir cause

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Wednesday broadcast a special message and documentary in its selected flights to highlight the Kashmir cause and plight of the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), facing increased suppression after India's illegal actions of August 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Wednesday broadcast a special message and documentary in its selected flights to highlight the Kashmir cause and plight of the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), facing increased suppression after India's illegal actions of August 5.

During the flights, the national flag-carrier aired special voice message in urdu and English languages, expressing the renewed national resolve and support for the people of Kashmir struggling for their legitimate right of self-determination as per the resolutions passed by the United Nations Security Council.

"Today [February 5) on Kashmir, we the people of Pakistan renew our pledge for support and solidarity with the people of Kashmir in their freedom struggle.

" In the documentary, the PIA played a heartwarming Kashmiri song and video clips of the Kashmir Solidarity Day activities, including a PIA Boy Scouts parade and walk arranged by the organization at its head office in Karachi.

Leading the parade and walk, PIA's Chief Operating Officer Aijaz Mazhar said Prime Minister Imran Khan had effectively highlighted the Kashmir issue at the United Nations General Assembly session, compelling the international community to listen to the Pakistan's stance on Kashmir and understand the issue's sensitivity.

The participants chanted slogans 'Pakistan Zindabad' and in favour of Kashmir freedom from the Indian yoke.

