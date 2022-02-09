UrduPoint.com

PIA All Set To Plant Saplings To Augment Prime Minister's Tree Plantation Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2022 | 06:58 PM

PIA all set to plant saplings to augment Prime Minister's Tree Plantation Drive

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) formally joined hands with National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH ) to work together to fulfill the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan for a Clean and Green Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) formally joined hands with National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH ) to work together to fulfill the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan for a Clean and Green Pakistan.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Chief Executive Officer PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Malik and NFEH President Naeem Qureshi, said a statement on Wednesday.

PIA and NFEH will jointly conduct and promote tree plantations in Karachi and other cities of Pakistan. The Tree plantation Drive will commence from February 14 and continue till end of this year.

PIA has been participating in the Tree Plantation Drive for the past couple of years and now with the joint efforts of NFEH nearly 10,000 saplings will be planted in various cities of Pakistan.

CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik expressing his views on the occasion said more organizations in Pakistan should come forward for achieving the vision of Prime Minster to make our motherland a better place for future generations.

The signing ceremony was attended by advisor to CEO PIA, AVM Amir Hayat, PIA Chief Commercial Officer, Ali Tahir Qasim and other notables.

