PIA Allowed To Resumes Its Flights Operation For Toronto

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 03:10 PM

PIA allowed to resumes its flights operation for Toronto

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced the resumption of its direct flights operation to Toronto, Canada.

A PIA spokesman, in a statement , said the Canadian authorities had given permission to the PIA to restart its direct flight operations to Toronto.

Earlier, flight operation was stopped due to the increase in cases of corona virus, operations were restricted to the delivery of goods from Pakistan to Canada only.

More Stories From Pakistan

