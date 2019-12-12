PIA and Jazz Come Together for a Seamless Travel Experience

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Jazz have signed a MoU to facilitate PIA passengers and employees

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019) Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Jazz have signed a MoU to facilitate PIA passengers and employees. Jazz will provide a payment gateway system and provide technology solutions for the convenience of passengers. It will give PIA an e-ticketing solution for seamless travel, a salary disbursement solution for contractual/daily wage employees, a pension disbursement solution for pensioners and JazzCash Wallets for employees and pensioners of the airline.

The purpose is to provide ease in the lives of those who work with and travel with PIA. Jazz will also set up Jazz counters at airports enabling customers to pay through QR Codes for flight upgrades or excess luggage.

Moreover, Jazz will sell exclusive GSM SIMs for passengers at PIA counters offering special packages for Umrah & Hajj. SIM Based cameras will also be provided for day care centres at PIA offices, while MIFI devices will be given to PIA employees.

CEO PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Malik sharing his views on the occasion said that the MoU with Jazz will not only provide additional services to PIA passengers but also to the airline’s employees. He said, “we look forward to bringing additional digital services for the convenience of our passengers.”

Jazz CEO Amir Ibrahim, while talking about the partnership said, “We at Jazz have joined hands with the national flag carrier to facilitate both PIA passengers and its employees.”