PIA announces 12 percent discount Jeddah, Medina Munawwara flights

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) here on Monday announced "Special Rabi ul Awwal Package" offering a 12 percent concession for its passengers intending to visit Hijaz e Muaqqadas during first 12 days of the current holy month of Rabi ul Awwal.

PIA spokesman sharing details of the package said passengers willing to celebrate Jashn e Maulood in the holy land will also be offered a 12 kilogram excess luggage facility.

Slashed air fare and additional luggage allowance was said to be applicable to all PIA flights to and from Jeddah and Medina Munnawara from Rabbi ul Awwal one to 12.

PIA was said to be regularly offering special packages to its passengers with the motive to be part of the celebrations.