PIA announces compensation of one million rupee for plane crash victims

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 23rd, 2020) Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced a compensation of one million rupees for the heirs of PK-8303 crash victims here Saturday.

PIA Spokesperson said that district managers would personally visit houses of the victims to handover Rs1 million to meet funeral expenses.

According to the details, a compensation of Rs500,000 was handed over to heirs of the victims but on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan the amount had been doubled to Rs1 million.

He further said that PIA administration has already contacted families of 96 victims.

All but two of the 99 people on board a Pakistan International Airline (PIA) passenger plane were killed when it crashed into a residential neighborhood of Karachi.

The national carrier’s flight PK-8303 took off from Lahore Allama Iqbal International Airport and crashed in Model Colony area in Malir, approximately 4 kilometers away from the airport.

The Federal government constituted a team to probe into a tragic incident of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane crash in Karachi here on Saturday.

Civil Aviation Division issued notification under which Aircraft Accident and Investigation Board President Usman Ghani would head the team. Wing Commander Malik Muhammad Imran, Group Captain Tauqeer and Joint Director Nasir Majid were the other members of the team.

The authorities gave one month time to the team probing Karachi-plane crash.

PIA flight PK8303 met deadly accident after it faced technical glitches and crashed with 100 passengers including PIA crew in residential area of Model Colony.

At least 97 people died and only survived of the crash.

President, Prime Minister, Army Chief and other leaders from around the world expressed grief over plane crash, showing sympathies with the families of all those who lost their lives including the crew members.