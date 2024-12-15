Open Menu

PIA Announces Cut In International Ticket Prices

Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2024 | 09:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Sunday announced a reduction in its international tickets' prices.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a waiver of the Federal Excise Duty (FED) on the PIA international tickets, paving the way for significant fare reduction.

PIA local chapter sources told APP that the waiver was granted at the request of the Pakistani government and could result in substantial savings for travelers. Passengers flying to the USA might save up to Rs350,000, while those traveling to Africa and the middle East could see ticket prices drop by up to Rs105,000.

Similarly, flights to Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and the Far East may offer savings of up to Rs210,000.

However, the FED waiver applies exclusively to international flights, with domestic air travel still subject to the duty, as confirmed by PC officials. The 2024 federal budget had previously imposed an additional Rs56 billion in FED on air travel, which this move partially alleviates. In addition to the FED waiver, the IMF has also approved an 18 per cent sales tax exemption for the purchase or lease of new aircraft.

