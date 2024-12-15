PIA Announces Cut In International Ticket Prices
Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2024 | 09:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Sunday announced a reduction in its international tickets' prices.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a waiver of the Federal Excise Duty (FED) on the PIA international tickets, paving the way for significant fare reduction.
PIA local chapter sources told APP that the waiver was granted at the request of the Pakistani government and could result in substantial savings for travelers. Passengers flying to the USA might save up to Rs350,000, while those traveling to Africa and the middle East could see ticket prices drop by up to Rs105,000.
Similarly, flights to Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and the Far East may offer savings of up to Rs210,000.
However, the FED waiver applies exclusively to international flights, with domestic air travel still subject to the duty, as confirmed by PC officials. The 2024 federal budget had previously imposed an additional Rs56 billion in FED on air travel, which this move partially alleviates. In addition to the FED waiver, the IMF has also approved an 18 per cent sales tax exemption for the purchase or lease of new aircraft.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK President and PM emphasize to raise Kashmir issue globally55 seconds ago
-
Educational institutions in Lahore to remain closed on Dec 1658 seconds ago
-
Lahore police conduct flag march1 minute ago
-
PIA announces cut in international ticket prices1 minute ago
-
PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro addresses a press conference10 minutes ago
-
13 arrested in crackdown on price gouging, encroachments11 minutes ago
-
Fleeing accused held upon return from Saudi Arabia11 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary Sindh for ensuring success of polio eradication campaign to start on Dec 1611 minutes ago
-
Over 63,529 drug-dealers arrested this year in Punjab11 minutes ago
-
KP Govt prioritizes of improving law and order, strengthening police force: CM11 minutes ago
-
AJK's higher reaches lash with heavy snowfall11 minutes ago
-
Rs. 1m released for medical expenses of cops11 minutes ago