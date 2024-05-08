Open Menu

PIA Announces Pre-Hajj Flight Operations From May 9

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2024 | 07:53 PM

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is set to commence its pre-Hajj flight operations from May 9, Thursday, and will continue until June 10, 2024, according to a spokesperson for the national airline

This year, PIA will operate direct flights to Jeddah and Madina from eight cities in Pakistan, including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, Quetta, Sialkot and Sukkur. The airline aims to facilitate around 34,000 pilgrims through 170 flights during this period, private news channel reported.

The spokesperson said that 19,000 pilgrims from the government scheme and 15,000 private pilgrims will travel through PIA.

Additionally, pilgrims travelling from Karachi or Islamabad can avail the facility of Saudi immigration at the airport under the Road to Mecca Project's operations, saving them the hassle of long queues for immigration in Jeddah or Madinah.

To ensure timely information, he said pilgrims are advised to register their mobile numbers while booking their tickets. This will enable them to receive updates about their flights and any other important information.

More Stories From Pakistan