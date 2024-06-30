PIA Announces Reduction In Umrah Fares
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 30, 2024 | 03:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a reduction in Umrah fares.
According to a PIA spokesperson here on Sunday, Umrah pilgrims going to Madinah from Pakistan would benefit from discounted fares.
The two-way fare from Lahore, Islamabad to Medina would be 86,000 (plus tax), while the two-way fare from Karachi to Madina would be Rs 76,000 plus tax. Earlier, the Umrah ticket was available for Rs 120,000.
Discounted fares have been applied immediately, and facility would continue till July 15, the spokesperson added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha
CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan
Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti
Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram
SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints
4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months
EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets
TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown against power pilferers intensified in DI Khan16 seconds ago
-
Medical camps to be set up in all 41 jails: IGP Prisons10 minutes ago
-
Govt decides to recruit 30,000 schoolteachers10 minutes ago
-
Mansoor Rahi contributions to art world acknowledged30 minutes ago
-
Raisani for strengthening democracy through parliamentarism30 minutes ago
-
Federal Ministry's academic coaching classes to commence in Islamabad on Monday40 minutes ago
-
Mushahid acclaims China for spearheading ‘alternative global order’1 hour ago
-
15 attacks made on Polio teams this year: Report1 hour ago
-
PHA reports record Rs. 2.35bn revenue from business ventures1 hour ago
-
Anti-Encroachment operation underway in Bahawalpur1 hour ago
-
Youth kills father1 hour ago
-
Park Road Expansion project to be completed by July 141 hour ago