PIA Announces Reduction In Umrah Fares

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 30, 2024 | 03:50 PM

PIA announces reduction in Umrah fares

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a reduction in Umrah fares.

According to a PIA spokesperson here on Sunday, Umrah pilgrims going to Madinah from Pakistan would benefit from discounted fares.

The two-way fare from Lahore, Islamabad to Medina would be 86,000 (plus tax), while the two-way fare from Karachi to Madina would be Rs 76,000 plus tax. Earlier, the Umrah ticket was available for Rs 120,000.

Discounted fares have been applied immediately, and facility would continue till July 15, the spokesperson added.

