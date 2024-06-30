PIA Announces Reduction In Umrah Fares Till July 15
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 30, 2024 | 09:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Sunday has announced reduction in Umrah fares till July 15.
According to PIA spokesperson, Umrah pilgrims going to Madinah from Pakistan will benefit from discounted fares.
The two-way fare for Umrah from Karachi to Madinah will be Rs. 76 thousand excluding tax.
Two-way fare from Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan and Sialkot to Madinah will be Rs 86000 plus taxes.
The facility of travel from Pakistan on discounted fares will remain effective till July 15, PIA spokesman added.
