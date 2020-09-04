UrduPoint.com
PIA Announces To Reduce Fares For Its Domestic Flights

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 12:39 PM

KARACHI, Sep 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :PIA, the national flag carrier with the motive to attract domestic passengers has announced a revised fare package for its flights from Karachi to Lahore and Islamabad.

Under the arrangement each passenger, for one way flight carrying luggage weighing 20 kilograms will be charged Rs7,400/- while for return flight this would be Rs13,500.

Details made available here on Friday further mentioned that any passenger with 35 kilogram of luggage would be charged Rs.8,400 for one way flight while for the two way it would be 15,000/- per passenger.

The package was said to be immediately implementable providing masses an opportunity to travel prior to opening of the educational institutions of their children.

More Stories From Pakistan

