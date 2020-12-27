UrduPoint.com
PIA Announces To Resume One Way Flight Service From Saudi Arabia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 09:40 PM

PIA announces to resume one way flight service from Saudi Arabia

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan International Airlines has announced to resume its flight operation in Saudi Arabia from Monday to help bring back Pakistanis willing to leave the Kingdom, said the spokesman of the national flag carrier here on Sunday evening.

It was only on Dec 21 that the General Authority of Civil Aviation -Saudi Arabia had announced suspension of all international flight services as part of necessary precautions to avert any possible spread of COVID 19, however, in view of existent situation it has allowed foreign airlines to operate flights in the kingdom airports and carry non Saudi passengers outside the Kingdom.

Foreign airlines have been instructed by the Saudi authorities that during the operation their crew will not be allowed to leave the aircraft and not to physically contact the ground/operation staff of the arrival airport.

PIA as per directives of its CEO, Air Marshal Arshad Malik will not only facilitate the Pakistanis in the Saudi Arabia reach back home but in accordance to a pragmatic approach would ensure that cargo is transported to the kingdom at attractive and competitive rates.

