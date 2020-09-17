PIA announces to run 28 weekly flights from the country to different destinations in Saudi Arabia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) presently running 23 flights, on weekly basis, from the country to different destinations in Saudi Arabia plans to resume 28 more flights to and from Jeddah, Medina, Riyadh and Dammam from September 30.

Spokesman of the national flag carrier, Abdullah Khan sharing details here on Thursday, said PIA flight operation for Saudi Arabia was partially active as focus was on bringing back passengers to Pakistan, however, since the Saudi government has only recently announced certain ease in travel restrictions the airline has decided to fully activate its services.

Mentioning that booking of seats for these flights have already been started, he said all those intending passengers holding residence permit or/and aqama besides those with with visit visa can now fly to Saudi Arabia via PIA.

Abdullah Khan said passengers planning to visit Saudi Arabia will, however, have to necessarily present their corona test certificate (negative), conducted 48 hours prior to their departure time.